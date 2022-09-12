State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $2,187,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,834 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

