State Street Corp Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,341,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,862 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,783,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $250.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

