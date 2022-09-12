State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,614 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,662,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $431.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

