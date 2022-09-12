State Street Corp Purchases 1,061,681 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,092,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,694,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 24,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $10,696,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

