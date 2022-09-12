State Street Corp Purchases 307,233 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,772,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SBAC opened at $330.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.90.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

