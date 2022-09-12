State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,814,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.23. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

