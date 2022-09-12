State Street Corp Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Street Corp cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $1,784,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

