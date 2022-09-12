State Street Corp Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Street Corp cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $1,935,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

