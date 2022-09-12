State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Street Corp lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,769,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,199.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,082.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,540.98 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

