State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,397,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,018,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $172.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

