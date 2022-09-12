State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,284,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.08. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.