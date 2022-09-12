State Street Corp Sells 133,872 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,872 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,861,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $721.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

