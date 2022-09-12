State Street Corp Sells 180,389 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,189,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,745,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $137.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

