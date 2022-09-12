State Street Corp Sells 22,141 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,771,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,706,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $188.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

