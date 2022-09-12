State Street Corp Sells 231,698 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,555,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,900,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

