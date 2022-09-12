State Street Corp Sells 381,011 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,705,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 381,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,036,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

