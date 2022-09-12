State Street Corp Sells 66,712 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,467,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

NYSE HUM opened at $478.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.80 and a 200-day moving average of $457.89. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

