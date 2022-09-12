State Street Corp Sells 93,382 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,304,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,100,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $340.18 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

