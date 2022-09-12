State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,840,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fortinet

FTNT stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

