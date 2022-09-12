Stifel Firstegy Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.27 million.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

