StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

