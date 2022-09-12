StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

HIL stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

