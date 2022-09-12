StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Stock Performance
HIL stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
