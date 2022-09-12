StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.