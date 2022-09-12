StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACC opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

