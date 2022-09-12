StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACC opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.