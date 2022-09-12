StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

