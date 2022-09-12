StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
