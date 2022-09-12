Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDIG. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

