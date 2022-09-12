Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

SMMCF stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.