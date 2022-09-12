Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

SMMCF stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.