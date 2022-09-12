Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 637,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

