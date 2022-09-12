Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.65 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

