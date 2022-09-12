SVB Leerink Comments on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.