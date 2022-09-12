Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Head to Head Survey

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Certara 0 1 7 0 2.88

Certara has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Taoping.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Certara -3.14% 4.26% 2.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Taoping and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.85 million 0.47 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Certara $286.10 million 9.10 -$13.27 million ($0.06) -271.33

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Certara.

Summary

Certara beats Taoping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and cryptocurrency mining and blockchain related services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

