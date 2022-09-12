Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tata Motors by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 226,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

Tata Motors Company Profile

NYSE:TTM opened at $28.14 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.