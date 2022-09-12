Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 220 ($2.66). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.88 ($2.16).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.31) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 677.19. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17).

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders purchased a total of 86,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,603 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

