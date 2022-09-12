TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $169,458,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.04 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

