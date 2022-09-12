Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

