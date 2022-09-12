Tecsys’ (TCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.92.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a PE ratio of 113.33. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.