TenCore Partners LP Sells 490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TenCore Partners LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 19.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,137,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 295,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

