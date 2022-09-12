Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

