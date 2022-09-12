Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 35,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 12,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.74 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

