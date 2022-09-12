The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,534,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,194,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,763,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

