The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,120 ($49.78). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

BKG opened at GBX 3,657 ($44.19) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 890.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,909.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,948.33.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04). Also, insider Elizabeth Adekunle acquired 554 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

