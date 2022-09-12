The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

