The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.00.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $314.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $283.03 and a 1 year high of $453.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.