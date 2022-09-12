The Lovesac Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lovesac in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Monday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

