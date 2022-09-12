The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

