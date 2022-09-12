The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

