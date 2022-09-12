The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $3,490,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,195,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

