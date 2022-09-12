The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.