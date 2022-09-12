Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

