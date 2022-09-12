Tiger Management L.L.C. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

